‘Bharat Will Not Bend to Terror’: Amit Shah Vows to Avenge Pahalgam Terror Attack That Killed 26 Tourists

Ghastly terror attack on unarmed and innocent tourists in Jammu & Kashmir’s Pahalgam by Pakistani terrorists on Tuesday has shaken the Nation. In the wake of the deadliest attack in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike, Union Home Minister Amit Shah , who had rushed to Srinagar late last evening, vowed to avenge the death of 26 people.

The victims of the Pahalgam terror attack are mostly tourists from across the nation, with reportedly one foreign national.

‘Bharat Will Not Bend to Terror’

Taking to X after paying tributes to the Pahalgam terror attack victims at the wreath laying ceremony in Srinagar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah roared – “Bharat will not bend to terror. The culprits of this dastardly terror attack will not be spared.”

Shortly after he arrived in Srinagar late Tuesday night, Shah chaired a high-level review meeting at Raj Bhawan, joined by CM Omar Abdullah, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and top security officials.

Shattered Families Break Down After Meet HM Shah

The Home Minister on Wednesday also met with the eyewitnesses and families of the victims and later visited the site of the attack. Emotional scenes unfolded as the survivors and family members of the victims, visibly shaken and in tears, greeted Amit Shah with folded hands.

The Home Minister assured that the security forces would leave no stone unturned to hunt down those responsible for the attack.

Shah also visited the hospitals where the injured are receiving treatment.

Pahalgam Terror Attack

The horrific attack that claimed the lives of 26 took place on Tuesday at a popular tourist spot in Pahalgam. As per sources, the terrorists who had infiltrated from the Pir Panjal range, used military-grade weapons and communication devices to target unarmed tourists. Union Home Minister Amit Shah rushed to Srinagar to review the security status.

PM Modi too returned to New Delhi on Wednesday morning from an abruptly curtailed trip to Saudi Arabia. On arrival, he held a closed-door meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri at the airport, where he was briefed about the situation in the valley. As per sources, the Prime Minister is also expected to hold a crucial cabinet meeting today as Amit Shah returns to New Delhi after assessing the situation in Jammu & Kashmir.

In a statement after the vile terror attack in Pahalgam, PM Modi vowed justice and issued a stern warning. He said, “Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice... they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed.”

Manhunt Launched To Nab The Terrorists

Intelligence agencies and the security forces launched a full-scale manhunt to track down the terrorists. Security was tightened across the valley and Indian Army ALH Dhruv helicopters have been deployed in and around Srinagar and adjoining areas.

Republic TV has accessed the first sketch of the terrorists involved in the deadly attack on civilians in Pahalgam. The sketches made by the NIA Forensic team unmasked three Pakistan -based terrorists - Suleman Shah, Asif Fauji and Abu Talha.