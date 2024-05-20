Advertisement

NRN on success mantra: Veteran industry leader and Infosys founder Narayana Murthy has underlined the significance of businesses earning the trust and respect of their customers for thriving and generating profits. Murthy’s remarks came during a five-day visit to Vietnam, where he engaged in a discussion with FPT's Chairman Truong Gia Binh, covering topics from business success essentials to Vietnam's potential to become a developed country in the coming years.

Reflecting on Infosys' journey, Murthy recounted how the company's goal from its inception has been to earn respect rather than just pursue profitability. He stressed that respect from customers translates into profitability and attracts top talent, essential for long-term investment.

Murthy highlighted that many successful business leaders worldwide allocate up to 75 per cent of their shares to junior employees, a practice Infosys also follows. He underscored the importance of leaders providing benefits to subordinates and stressed that employees must respect and preserve the company's assets.

Murthy further said that businesses must create favorable conditions to retain employees for the long term. "In my opinion, money is not the most important thing; human resources want respect and appreciation for their abilities," he said.

Expressing confidence in Vietnam's potential, Murthy stated that the country is poised to become one of the leading developed nations in Asia. "Vietnam will bring prosperity to its people faster than many other countries in Asia. I have no doubt about your development in the future," he noted. Murthy also met with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, who affirmed that India is a top priority in Vietnam's foreign policy.

(With PTI inputs)