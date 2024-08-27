Published 18:42 IST, August 27th 2024
Wipro, Dell Technologies expand partnership to strengthen enterprise-AI offerings
This will support the safe, responsible, and sustainable adoption of AI by offering robust governance, observability, and automation capabilities.
- Republic Business
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Wipro, Dell Technologies expand partnership to strengthen enterprise-AI offerings | Image: Freepik
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
18:42 IST, August 27th 2024