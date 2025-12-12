Wipro, Microsoft Sign Three-Year Partnership to Build Enterprise AI Solutions

Wipro and Microsoft have entered a three-year partnership aimed at helping enterprises adopt artificial intelligence at scale. The companies announced the collaboration on December 12 and said the focus will be on enabling organisations to strengthen AI-led operations and build sector-specific solutions.

The partnership will bring together Wipro’s consulting and engineering capabilities with Microsoft’s suite of cloud and AI tools, including Azure, Microsoft 365 Copilot, GitHub Copilot and Azure AI Foundry. The two companies will work with large enterprises to support the adoption of AI-driven workflows across financial services, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, life sciences, airports and other sectors. They will also integrate three industry platforms—NetOxygen, Wealth AI and Falcon Supply Chain—into their joint solution approach.

Wipro said it will use its internal AI framework, Wipro Intelligence™, to strengthen its own operations and support client programmes. As part of the initiative, the company has deployed more than 50,000 Microsoft Copilot licences across its workforce. It is also training over 25,000 employees on Microsoft Cloud and GitHub technologies to build skills aligned with current enterprise requirements.

A key element of the partnership is the launch of a Microsoft Innovation Hub within Wipro’s Partner Labs in Bengaluru. The hub will serve as a space where enterprise clients can work with teams from both companies to test and refine AI-led projects. It will also feature Wipro’s Agent Marketplace, which hosts AI agents built on Microsoft’s platform. The companies said the objective is to speed up development cycles, expand use cases and support joint go-to-market efforts.

Nagendra Bandaru, President – Technology Services at Wipro, said the partnership will support Wipro’s plan to expand AI adoption in its operations and client engagements. Stephen Boyle, Vice President for Global System Integrators and Advisory Partners at Microsoft, said the companies will work together to build AI agents and copilots for customers across industries.

