Wipro Q1 Results: Net Profit Halts At ₹3,356 Crore Even As Revenue Jumps 11 Percent

Indian technology services giant Wipro Limited reported a nearly flat consolidated net profit for the first quarter of financial year 2026-27 (Q1 FY27), as rise in operational expenses offset its 10.6% revenue growth.

Wipro posted a consolidated net profit of ₹3,356.3 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. This is a marginal year-on-year (YoY) increase of just 0.6 percent compared to the ₹3,336.5 crore profit reported in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. This slim 0.6% expansion shows the persistent pressure on operating margins currently visible across the Indian software services landscape.

Double-Digit Revenue Growth Clipped by Costs

On the top-line front, the Bengaluru-based IT major recorded strong growth. Consolidated revenue from operations jumped 10.6 percent YoY to reach ₹24,478.6 crore during the April-June quarter, up from the ₹22,134.6 crore recorded in the same period last year.

However, total expenses grew at a faster pace during the same three-month period. This quick rise in input and operational costs restricted Wipro from successfully translating its robust revenue performance into higher net earnings.

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The muted profit trend is in line with Wipro’s previous guidance, which anticipated a quiet first quarter due to prolonged caution in discretionary spending by global clients. Large enterprises across major markets like the United States and Europe continue to exercise strict control over their technology and outsourcing budgets.

Industry Trends

This flat profit trajectory is a part of a pattern emerging across India's top-tier IT outsourcing firms this earnings season. While new deal wins and order pipelines remain healthy, actual project implementation has faced short-term delays, keeping near-term operating margins under check.

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