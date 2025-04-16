Wipro Q4 FY25 Result Announced! Net Profit Soars 26% To Rs 3,570 Crore - Check Full Earnings Details

Wipro net profit rises 26% to Rs 3,570 crore while the IT services. | Image: Reuters

Wipro net profit rises 26% to Rs 3,570 crore, while the IT services segment faced a decline in revenue, the significant growth in large deal bookings and an improvement in operating margins were key highlights.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the company achieved a gross revenue of Rs 22,500 crore ($2,634.2 million), marking a 0.8% increase Qoq and a 1.3% growth YoY.

The IT services segment reported a revenue of $2,596.5 million, showing a decline of 1.2% QoQ and 2.3% YoY. Despite this, large deal bookings surged by 48.5% YoY, reaching $1,763 million.

Operating margins for the IT services segment remained stable at 17.5%, with a slight 1.1% YoY expansion.

Net income for the quarter grew by 25.9% YoY, reaching Rs 3,570 crore ($417.8 million), while earnings per share (EPS) increased by 6.2% Qoq and 25.8% YoY, totalling Rs 3.4 ($0.04).

Operating cash flow declined by 28.2% YoY to Rs 3,750 crore ($438.5 million), but it represented 104.4% of the net income.

Annual Financial Performance

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, the company posted a gross revenue of Rs 8,909 crore ($10.4 billion), a slight decrease of 0.7% YoY. IT services revenue for the year was $10,511.5 million, showing a 2.7% decline YoY. However, large deal bookings increased by 17.5% YoY, reaching $5.4 billion.

The company secured total bookings worth $14.3 billion, though this marked a 3.8% decrease YoY.

Operating margins improved by 0.9% YoY, standing at 17.1%, reflecting the company’s ability to maintain profitability despite a revenue drop.

Net income for the year grew by 18.9% YoY, reaching Rs 13,140 crore ($1,537 million), while earnings per share (EPS) saw a 20.3% increase YoY, rising to Rs 12.6 ($0.151).

Cash Flow and Operational Efficiency

Operating cash flows for the year amounted to Rs 16,940 crore ($1,983 million), a decrease of 3.9% YoY. Despite this drop, operating cash flows were at a healthy 128.2% of net income, indicating strong cash conversion efficiency.

In the quarterly results, operating cash flow decreased by 28.2% YoY, totalling Rs 3,750 crore ($438.5 million), but it still represented 104.4% of net income for the quarter, demonstrating effective cash management.

Strategic Outlook and Conclusion

Despite the challenges faced in the IT services segment with a decline in revenue, the company showed resilience in key areas such as large deal bookings, operating margins, and profitability.