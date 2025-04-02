Wipro Q4 Results FY25 Date and Time Announced: Check quarterly earnings schedule

Wipro Q4 Results FY25 Date and Time: IT bellwether Wipro, led by Azim Premji has announced the date and timing of its results release for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025. The IT company, disclosed this in an exchange report on April 2, 2025.

Wipro, a constituent of the BSE 100 index, traded at Rs 263.65, on Wednesday reflecting a gain of Rs 1 or 263.65 per cent. The stock's previous close was Rs 262.65, and it opened at the same price today. Throughout the trading session, it reached a high of Rs 265.60 and a low of Rs 261.15.

Over the past 52 weeks, The IT stock has seen a high of Rs 324.55 and a low of Rs 208.40. The company's full market capitalization stands at Rs 2,76,097.87 crore.

Wipro Date and Time

In the exchange filing, Wipro told the bourses that the company's Board of Directors will meet on April 15-16, 2025 to evaluate and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial statements for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025.

The financial results will be approved by the Board of Directors on the evening of April 16, 2025.

The trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company is closed from March 16, 2025, to April 18, 2025 (both days inclusive).

Wipro Q3 FY25 Results

Wipro announced a 24.4 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit for the December quarter at Rs 3,354 crore, as the top brass of India's fourth-largest IT services company guided for a "more hopeful and resilient" 2025.

Its CEO and Managing Director Srinivas Pallia said clients are cautiously optimistic, and added that discretionary spending is slowly returning.

Wipro, which competes with larger rivals such as TCS and Infosys in the IT services market, reported better-than-expected net profit numbers for Q3 FY25 but called out the softness in Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA) and Europe regions.

Wipro Share Price History