Shares of Wipro Limited traded with a cautious bias on Thursday morning as the market braced for the Bengaluru-based IT giant’s fourth-quarter earnings and a potential announcement regarding a return of capital to shareholders.

As of 10:30 AM IST, the stock was quoted at ₹209.36, down 0.19% from its previous close. Despite a stronger opening at ₹212.98, the shares faced mild selling pressure, hitting an intraday low of ₹208.75 as traders squared off positions ahead of the results.

Buyback Proposal in Spotlight

The primary catalyst for investor interest today is the board meeting scheduled to consider a proposal for the buyback of equity shares. If approved, this would mark a significant move to bolster investor confidence following a volatile year for the Indian IT services sector. Historically, Wipro has utilized buybacks as a tool to improve earnings per share and return excess cash to its retail and institutional stakeholders.

Analysts expect Wipro to report a subdued quarter, with revenue growth likely to stay within the range of 0.5% to 1.5% in constant currency terms. The focus will remain sharply on the guidance for the June quarter (Q1 FY27).

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Margins are expected to remain under the scanner as the company continues to pivot toward AI-led service models. Market observers note that while deal wins have been steady, the transition from "legacy" IT spending to "generative AI" projects has led to slower revenue conversion across the industry.

IT Sector Sentiment

The movement in Wipro comes amidst a broader cooling of the Nifty IT index. While global macroeconomic concerns in the US and Europe continue to weigh on discretionary tech spending, investors are looking for signs of a bottoming out in the current earnings cycle.

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Technically, the stock faces immediate resistance at the ₹213 level. The morning low of ₹208.75 acts as a psychological support floor. A positive surprise in the buyback size or a better-than-expected guidance could trigger a late-session rally.