Women’s empowerment, skill development takes front seat at Delhivery

Women's workforce in logistics: In its endeavour to promote women’s empowerment and upskilling of youth, logistics company Delhivery has rolled out a 100 per cent women-led hub in Sikar, Rajasthan and on Friday invited entries to join entry-level managerial positions with its skills development program.

Notably, the entire operations of this Sikar hub will be managed by an all-female staff, said the company communique. Having an all-women’s team, as per Delhivery is yet another step towards its objective of promoting greater enrollment and empowerment of women in the logistics industry and also advancing overall diversity within the company.

Delhivery had earlier increased women's participation at its gateways at Tauru in Haryana, Mumbai’s Bhiwandi, and other locations across the country. Women already constitute 66 per cent of the total workforce at the processing center in Tauru. Following these successes, many more such all-women hubs are in the pipeline.



Suraj Saharan, Chief People Officer and Co-founder at Delhivery, said, "We are quite excited with the launch of this all-women hub at Sikar. This is yet another step towards our objective of growing female participation in our industry. Delhivery is proud of what our women colleagues are able to accomplish when given the right platform,”

“They not only have a great impact but also contribute towards lower attrition and absenteeism while directly boosting our efficiency and productivity. We are committed to providing a favorable and safe work environment, skills training, and the right HR policies to enable our women colleagues to succeed,” said the Delhivery CPO Saharan.

In the last one year we have accelerated the recruitment of women in our team, with their headcount increasing by 60 per cent in FY24 as compared to 15 per cent in FY23. The Sikar hub of Delhivery will see women be at the forefront of all functions, including administration, operations, and security.

“Delhivery provides diversified opportunities for women even in non-traditional roles like driving battery-operated pallet trucks (BOPTs), loading and unloading trucks,” said the company spokesperson.