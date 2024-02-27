Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 27th, 2024 at 12:56 IST

World Bank urges Maldives to safeguard natural capital for economy

CEA highlights unsustainable coastal development, pollution, resource overuse, and climate change as threats to natural capital.

Business Desk
Maldives
World Bank urges Maldives to safeguard natural capital for economy | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Maldives natural capital: In a new report, the World Bank highlights key recommendations for the Maldives to protect its natural capital, crucial for its economy. The Country Environmental Analysis (CEA) assesses environmental and climate challenges, offering suggestions for a sustainable future.

With tourism and fisheries making up about 50 per cent of GDP and employment, the Maldivian economy heavily relies on natural capital like marine ecosystems. Coral reefs, vital for climate resilience, also prevent significant flood damage, costing 8 per cent of GDP annually.

Advertisement

Minister of State, Ministry of Climate Change, Environment, and Energy, Muaviyath Mohamed, emphasised the need for a sustainable blue economy, focusing on nature-based solutions, waste management, protected areas, and strategic planning.

The CEA highlights unsustainable coastal development, pollution, resource overuse, and climate change as threats to natural capital despite economic and human development progress.

Advertisement

The World Bank Country Director for the Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, Faris Hadad-Zervos, stressed the importance of reducing the environmental impact of coastal development and improving natural resource management for a sustainable blue economy.

The report recommends enhancing the environmental framework through monitoring, planning, and capacity building. It also suggests conserving biodiversity, sustainable coastal protection, pollution management, and nature-based solutions for climate adaptation, like coral reef restoration.

Advertisement

Addressing the $12 billion shortfall in nature and climate finance is crucial, requiring innovative financing methods like conservation trust funds or use-of-proceeds bonds.

The CEA, developed with input from the government, civil society, academia, and international partners, will be followed by the Maldives Country Climate and Development Report.

Advertisement

Published February 27th, 2024 at 12:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

RepublicVsShahjahan

Mamata's excuses exposed

14 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

ST grooves to Jamal Kudu

15 hours ago
England fan plays Bollywood tunes

ENG fan goes Bollywood

19 hours ago
Actress Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree's Red Saree

21 hours ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Snapped In Mumbai

21 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Yellow

21 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In Black Outfit

21 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Dons Casual

21 hours ago
Bharti Singh

Bharti Stuns In Red Skirt

21 hours ago
Siddharth Bodke gets engaged to Marathi TV Actress Titeeksha Tawde

Siddharth Gets Engaged

21 hours ago
Dia Mirza

Dia's OOTD

21 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Wedding

Jackky-Rakul Wedding

21 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dons Ethnic

21 hours ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Steps Out In Style

21 hours ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina's Trendy Look

21 hours ago
Sofia Vergara

Sofia At SAG Awards 2024

21 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

2 days ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. PM Reveals Names of 4 Indian Astronauts Picked For Gaganyaan Mission

    Science9 minutes ago

  2. Is Brown Rice A Healthy Substitute Of White Rice? Let's Find Out

    Lifestyle10 minutes ago

  3. Puma forecasts challenges amid currency pressure

    Business News10 minutes ago

  4. Siddaramaiah Thanks Somasekhar; RLD MLAs Vote for BJP's Sanjay Seth

    Lok Sabha Elections12 minutes ago

  5. PM Modi Announces Names Of Astronauts Of Gaganyaan Mission

    Videos12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo