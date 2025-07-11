World Record: Original Birkin Bag Auctioned For A Whopping $10 Million

Updated 11 July 2025 at 18:45 IST
An original bag, which was custom-made for actress Jane Birkin, which became a design which defined an era of the 20th century, was sold in Paris on Thursday for a record 8.6 million Euros ($10.04 million), auctioneer Sotheby's said.
Birkin bags are special because the first Birkin bag was when the Franco-British actress sat next to Hermes executive Jean-Louis Dumas on a flight in 1984 and told him she needed a stylish yet functional bag as a young mother.
Hearing this, Dumas immediately sketched out the rectangular handbag, with a dedicated space for baby bottles.
While the company made that one for her, they also started selling smaller versions to the public. Eventually, this design became a hit and has helped fuel the growth of the fashion brand.
Regular Birkin bags are priced at over $10,000 and the first one which has Birkin's J.B. initials on the flap and, unlike its descendants, has a strap that cannot be removed.
This bag was bought by a private Japanese buyer over the phone, Sotheby's said.
This is the highest on record price for a fashion item, it added.
"It was a travel bag. Clearly, it was worn for nine years by Jane Birkin on a daily basis and the form is still very beautiful," Aurelie Vassy, head of the Handbags and Fashion Department at Sotheby's Europe and Middle East, was cited by a Reuters report.
Birkin auctioned the bag in 1994 to support Sidaction, which is a French charity that fights HIV/AIDS.
The bag went on sale again in 2000 and that was when a French collector bought it.
When Jane Birkin, who was born of British origin died, the French capital's mayor, Anne Hidalgo, said the "most Parisian of the English has left us".
Published 11 July 2025 at 18:45 IST