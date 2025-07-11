World Record: Original Birkin Bag Auctioned For A Whopping $10 Million

An original bag, which was custom-made for actress Jane Birkin, which became a design which defined an era of the 20th century, was sold in Paris on Thursday for a record 8.6 million Euros ($10.04 million), auctioneer Sotheby's said.

Why Is A Birkin Bag So Special?

Birkin bags are special because the first Birkin bag was when the Franco-British actress sat next to Hermes executive Jean-Louis Dumas on a flight in 1984 and told him she needed a stylish yet functional bag as a young mother.

Hearing this, Dumas immediately sketched out the rectangular handbag, with a dedicated space for baby bottles.

While the company made that one for her, they also started selling smaller versions to the public. Eventually, this design became a hit and has helped fuel the growth of the fashion brand.

How Much Does A Birkin Cost?

Regular Birkin bags are priced at over $10,000 and the first one which has Birkin's J.B. initials on the flap and, unlike its descendants, has a strap that cannot be removed.

This bag was bought by a private Japanese buyer over the phone, Sotheby's said.

This is the highest on record price for a fashion item, it added.

"It was a travel bag. Clearly, it was worn for nine years by Jane Birkin on a daily basis and the form is still very beautiful," Aurelie Vassy, head of the Handbags and Fashion Department at Sotheby's Europe and Middle East, was cited by a Reuters report.

When Was The Bag Auctioned?

Birkin auctioned the bag in 1994 to support Sidaction, which is a French charity that fights HIV/AIDS.

The bag went on sale again in 2000 and that was when a French collector bought it.