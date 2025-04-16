‘Wouldn’t Start Zerodha in 2025’: Nithin Kamath Explains Why

Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath, known for disrupting India’s broking industry with a zero-brokerage model, has said that if he were starting today, he wouldn’t launch the company he is running presently. remarks underline how timing, differentiation, and strategic focus remain critical in an increasingly crowded financial services space.

Responding to a user query on the community forum TradingQnA about what he would do differently if he were starting Zerodha in 2025, Kamath offered a refreshingly candid take: “We would not have started Zerodha. The market is so crowded, and being another one doing the same thing wouldn’t work.”

Kamath, whose platform transformed retail investing over the past decade, pointed out that Zerodha’s success came from years of iteration, product refinement, and perfect timing—something that would be difficult to replicate in today’s saturated market.

“Our product has evolved over the last 10 years. I don’t think it would make sense to attempt to beat the best today on day one of the business,” he added.

When quizzed on what he would build as an alternative, he noted, “I would have probably built a brokerage with some other moat. Charge higher and offer better research maybe,” Kamath suggested. He acknowledged that while such a model might not scale as rapidly, it could still generate meaningful revenue by offering genuine value to a niche audience.

The comments come at a time when India’s broking ecosystem has matured rapidly, with multiple well-funded players offering near-identical services. For newcomers, standing out now requires more than just competitive pricing—it demands innovation, brand trust, and a long-term differentiator.

Nithin Kamath, known for navigating the complex world of financial markets, has recently struck a chord on LinkedIn, this time addressing the often-asked question: What’s a good stock tip to get rich? His response was characteristically straightforward — there are no shortcuts to wealth.