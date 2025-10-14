WPI Inflation Slows To 0.13% In September As Food Prices Drop; Vegetable Costs Plunge Over 24%

India’s wholesale inflation, measured by the Wholesale Price Index (WPI), cooled to 0.13% in September 2025, compared to 0.52% in August, official data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed on Tuesday. The latest figures mark a continued moderation in wholesale inflation amid easing food and fuel prices.

On a month-on-month (M-o-M) basis, the WPI slipped by 0.19% from August to September. “The positive rate of inflation in September 2025 is primarily due to the increase in prices of manufacture of food products, other manufacturing, non-food articles, other transport equipment and textiles,” noted the government release.

Vegetable Prices Drag Food Inflation Down

Deflation in food articles deepened further, coming in at 5.22% in September, compared to 3.06% in August. The sharpest fall was recorded in vegetable prices, which dropped by 24.41% year-on-year, following a 14.18% decline in August.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which considers retail inflation in its policy decisions, maintained the benchmark policy rate at 5.5% earlier this month. According to official data released on Monday, retail inflation dropped to an 8-year low of 1.5% in September.

Fuel and Manufactured Goods Ease Too

In the fuel and power category, deflation persisted at 2.58% in September, slightly better than 3.17% in August. Meanwhile, inflation in manufactured products also softened to 2.33%, down from 2.55% in the previous month.