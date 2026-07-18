Yes Bank Q1 Results: Profit Beats Estimates At Rs 1,071 Crore As Core Interest Income Surges 18%

Yes Bank Ltd on Saturday reported a 33.7% year-on-year surge in its first-quarter net profit, comfortably beating street expectations. The performance was powered by strong loan expansion and double-digit growth in its core interest income.

The private sector lender registered a standalone net profit of Rs 1,071 crore for the three months ended June 30, 2026, up from Rs 801 crore reported in the same period of the previous fiscal year. The earnings beat the average analyst estimate of Rs 977 crore.

The Mumbai-headquartered bank's Net Interest Income (NII), the core difference between interest earned on advances and interest paid out on deposits, climbed 17.5% year-on-year to Rs 2,786.46 crore, compared to Rs 2,371.47 crore in the year-ago quarter. Gross interest income for the quarter stood at Rs 8,044 crore.

Operating profit for the bank clocked a 25.5% expansion to touch Rs 1,704 crore, coming in well ahead of market projections of Rs 1,579 crore.

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Loan Book vs Deposit Slowdown

The quarterly earnings follow a healthy pre-results business update. On a year-on-year basis, gross advances for the bank jumped 18.4% to touch Rs 2.85 lakh crore, thus showing steady momentum in corporate and retail loan disbursements.

Total deposits grew 14% year-on-year to hit Rs 3.15 lakh crore. However, in line with a broader industry-wide trend of competitive pressure on liability mobilization, deposits noted a marginal sequential decline compared to the March quarter. The bank noted that its short-term Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) continued to improve safely.

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Asset Quality

Yes Bank, which has transitioned from its corporate reconstruction era to a normalized growth path, showed stable asset quality metrics. The Gross Non-Performing Asset (GNPA) ratio stood at a healthy 1.3%. The provisions for the quarter stood at Rs 394 crore, slightly higher than the forecasted Rs 296 crore, as the bank proactively fortified its balance sheet against unsecured credit risks.