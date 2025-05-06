Yes Bank Share Price: Private Lender's Stock Price Surged Nearly 10% - What's Fueling The Rally?

Yes Bank Share Price Today: Private sector lender Yes Bank stock surged nearly 10% on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, reaching an intraday high of Rs 19.44, following reports that Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) received approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to acquire a 51% stake in the bank.

Yes Bank's stock price rose by Rs 0.43, or 2.43%, to Rs 18.16 on Tuesday, marking a positive movement from the previous close of Rs 17.73. The stock opened at Rs 19.24 and touched a low of Rs 18.13.

Why are Shares of Yes Bank Rising?

SMBC, a subsidiary of the Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (Japan's second-largest bank), currently holds no stake in Yes Bank, but reports suggest that its acquisition of a significant stake could potentially trigger an open offer for an additional 26% of the bank's shares.

The discussions with SMBC are seen as a potential positive catalyst for Yes Bank, which has been recovering since its restructuring in March 2020, following financial difficulties that led to its overhaul by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) with the help of a consortium of local lenders.

In the background, SBI, which holds a 24% stake in Yes Bank, has reportedly been looking to divest its holdings, with SMBC emerging as one of the contenders to acquire a majority stake.

However, it remains unclear whether other institutional investors like ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, and LIC, which together hold 11.34% of Yes Bank, will also follow suit in exiting their positions.

The news of SMBC's interest is keeping investors hopeful, as it signals a potential restructuring and strengthening of Yes Bank’s financial position.

Yes Bank Q4 Results 2025

The Bank reported a 63 per cent jump in the March quarter net profit to Rs 738 crore, helped by a decline in provisions. The lender reported a 92.3 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 2,406 crore in fiscal year 2024-25.