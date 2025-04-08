Yes Bank To Announce Q4 Results 2025: Know Date, Time And More

Yes Bank has officially announced that its Board of Directors will meet on Saturday, April 19, 2025, in Mumbai to consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter (Q4) and financial year ended March 31, 2025.

Yes Bank Q4 Results Date and Time

“This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of YES BANK Limited (the “Bank”) will be held on Saturday, April 19, 2025, at Mumbai, inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Bank for the Quarter (Q4) and Year ended March 31, 2025” as per exchange filing.

Additionally, the bank informed that the trading window will remain closed for insiders and designated persons (including their immediate relatives) till two days after the announcement of results, in line with SEBI’s insider trading guidelines.

Yes Bank Stock Price Today

The Yes Bank stocks gained some traction on Monday. The stock opened at Rs 17.95, made intraday highs, and closed at Rs 18.50, against the last close of Rs 17.95. The bank's market cap is at around Rs 57,247 crore.

Yes Bank: Q3 FY25 Results

During Q3 FY25 (Oct-Dec 2024), Yes Bank posted financials of Net Profit of Rs 612.3 crore, a YoY growth of 164.5% from Rs 231.5 crore. It recorded a net Interest Income of Rs 2,223 crore, up 10.2% from Rs 1,971 crore in Q3 FY24. Also, the Net Interest Margin remained stable at 2.4% on both YoY and QoQ basis