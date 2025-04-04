Stocks To Watch Today: Mazagon Dock, Nestle, HDFC Bank, Jio Financial & Bajaj Finance - List

Stocks To Watch Today

Several stocks are poised for attention in the upcoming sessions due to significant developments:

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) announced the government’s plan to divest up to 4.83% stake through an Offer for Sale (OFS), aiming to sell 1.14 crore shares initially, with an option for an additional 80.67 lakh shares under the green shoe provision.

Nestle India

Nestle India laid the foundation for its new factory in Khordha, Odisha , marking a strategic expansion with an initial investment of Rs 900 crore.

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank reported robust growth in its Q4 FY25 financials, with gross advances rising by 5.4% to Rs 26.43 lakh crore, and average deposits increasing by 15.8% to Rs 25.28 lakh crore.





Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance expanded its customer base to 101.82 million by March 2025, highlighting a 36% increase in new loans booked during Q4.

Jio Financial

Jio Financial and BlackRock jointly invested Rs 66.5 crore in their venture, Jio BlackRock Investment Advisers.

UltraTech Cement

UltraTech Cement announced the acquisition of Wonder WallCare for up to Rs 235 crore.



Jupiter Wagons

Jupiter Wagons subsidiary, Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory (JTRF), secured land in Khordha, Odisha, for a new railwheel & axle forging plant, with plans to invest Rs 2,500 crore in phases.