Stocks To Watch Today: Mazagon Dock, Nestle, HDFC Bank, Jio Financial & Bajaj Finance - List

Updated April 4th 2025, 07:57 IST
Stocks To Watch Today: Indian stock markets experienced volatility on Thursday, influenced by US President Donald Trump 's unveiling of reciprocal tariffs affecting approximately 60 countries, including India. The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, reflected investor uncertainty throughout the trading session.
The 30-share BSE Sensex concluded the day with a decline of 322.08 points, or 0.42%, settling at 76,295.36. Earlier in the day, it hit an intraday low of 75,807.55, marking a sharp 1.05% drop, before recovering partially with support from the pharmaceutical sector. Meanwhile, the broader NSE Nifty fell 82.25 points, or 0.35%, to close at 23,250.10, after touching a low of 23,145.80 in early trading.
Sectoral Impact: Pharma Gains, IT Slumps
Pharmaceutical stocks emerged as the top gainers amidst the market turmoil, buoyed by exemptions from the newly announced tariffs. Companies such as Dr. Reddy’s, Cipla, and Sun Pharma saw significant upticks in their stock prices following the tariff relief, with the Nifty Pharma index surging 5% on Thursday.
Conversely, the information technology sector faced substantial selling pressure, plummeting over 4% during the trading session. Concerns over a potential slowdown in US tech spending weighed heavily on stocks like Infosys, TCS , and Wipro , leading to the Nifty IT index suffering its worst single-day loss in two years.
Stocks To Watch Today
Several stocks are poised for attention in the upcoming sessions due to significant developments:
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) announced the government’s plan to divest up to 4.83% stake through an Offer for Sale (OFS), aiming to sell 1.14 crore shares initially, with an option for an additional 80.67 lakh shares under the green shoe provision.
Nestle India
Nestle India laid the foundation for its new factory in Khordha, Odisha , marking a strategic expansion with an initial investment of Rs 900 crore.
HDFC Bank
HDFC Bank reported robust growth in its Q4 FY25 financials, with gross advances rising by 5.4% to Rs 26.43 lakh crore, and average deposits increasing by 15.8% to Rs 25.28 lakh crore.
Bajaj Finance
Bajaj Finance expanded its customer base to 101.82 million by March 2025, highlighting a 36% increase in new loans booked during Q4.
Jio Financial
Jio Financial and BlackRock jointly invested Rs 66.5 crore in their venture, Jio BlackRock Investment Advisers.
UltraTech Cement
UltraTech Cement announced the acquisition of Wonder WallCare for up to Rs 235 crore.
Jupiter Wagons
Jupiter Wagons subsidiary, Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory (JTRF), secured land in Khordha, Odisha, for a new railwheel & axle forging plant, with plans to invest Rs 2,500 crore in phases.
Paras Defence
Paras Defence signed an MoU with MicroCon Vision Ltd (Israel) to exclusively supply advanced drone camera technology in India.
The market's response to these developments will be closely monitored in the coming days, with investor sentiment likely to be influenced by further updates on global trade policies and sector-specific earnings reports.
Published April 4th 2025, 07:55 IST