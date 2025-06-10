Your Car Is Costing You More Than You Thought: Hidden Costs of Vehicles in Indian Cities

Buying a car is often seen as a one-time expense. But if you live in a city, the real cost of owning a car is much more than just the price you pay at the showroom.

1. Registration and Road Tax

Once you buy a car, you must pay road tax and registration fees. This can be as high as 15% of the car’s price, depending on the state. So, a Rs 10 lakh car could actually cost you Rs 11–11.5 lakh right at the start.

2. Parking charges

In most cities, free parking is rare. You may have to pay monthly charges at home and daily rates in malls or public places. Over time, these costs can run into thousands.

3. Fuel costs

With fuel prices around Rs 100 per litre, even normal use can cost Rs 6,000–Rs 8,000 a month. The more you drive, the more you spend.

4. Maintenance and repairs

Regular servicing, parts replacements, and surprise repairs are part of the deal. Most owners spend Rs 10,000–15,000 or more each year just to keep the car in good condition.

5. Insurance

Every year, you’ll need to renew your car insurance. A standard plan costs Rs 10,000–20,000, and add-ons like zero depreciation push it even higher.

6. Depreciation

Your car loses value every year. After five years, most cars lose up to half their original value. This matters when you decide to sell or upgrade.

7. Tolls and fines

City driving often includes toll fees and occasional fines. These might seem small, but over months, they quietly add to your car budget.

Final verdict