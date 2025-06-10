Your Car Is Costing You More Than You Thought: Hidden Costs of Vehicles in Indian Cities

Updated 10 June 2025 at 17:24 IST
Buying a car is often seen as a one-time expense. But if you live in a city, the real cost of owning a car is much more than just the price you pay at the showroom.
Once you buy a car, you must pay road tax and registration fees. This can be as high as 15% of the car’s price, depending on the state. So, a Rs 10 lakh car could actually cost you Rs 11–11.5 lakh right at the start.
In most cities, free parking is rare. You may have to pay monthly charges at home and daily rates in malls or public places. Over time, these costs can run into thousands.
With fuel prices around Rs 100 per litre, even normal use can cost Rs 6,000–Rs 8,000 a month. The more you drive, the more you spend.
Regular servicing, parts replacements, and surprise repairs are part of the deal. Most owners spend Rs 10,000–15,000 or more each year just to keep the car in good condition.
Every year, you’ll need to renew your car insurance. A standard plan costs Rs 10,000–20,000, and add-ons like zero depreciation push it even higher.
Your car loses value every year. After five years, most cars lose up to half their original value. This matters when you decide to sell or upgrade.
City driving often includes toll fees and occasional fines. These might seem small, but over months, they quietly add to your car budget.
A car offers freedom, but it also comes with ongoing costs that many buyers overlook. Before buying, it’s smart to calculate the monthly and yearly expenses—not just the EMI.
