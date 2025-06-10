Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement

Updated 10 June 2025 at 17:24 IST

Your Car Is Costing You More Than You Thought: Hidden Costs of Vehicles in Indian Cities

Owning a car in Indian cities involves more than just the showroom price. Discover the hidden costs like parking, fuel, maintenance, and taxes that impact your real expenses.

Reported by: Avishek Banerjee
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Car Loan
Car Loan Application | Image: Sora AI

Buying a car is often seen as a one-time expense. But if you live in a city, the real cost of owning a car is much more than just the price you pay at the showroom.

1. Registration and Road Tax

Once you buy a car, you must pay road tax and registration fees. This can be as high as 15% of the car’s price, depending on the state. So, a Rs 10 lakh car could actually cost you Rs 11–11.5 lakh right at the start.

2. Parking charges

In most cities, free parking is rare. You may have to pay monthly charges at home and daily rates in malls or public places. Over time, these costs can run into thousands.

Also Read: Buying a Car? Here’s Your Step-by-Step Guide to Getting the Best Car Loan Without the Stress | Republic World

3. Fuel costs

With fuel prices around Rs 100 per litre, even normal use can cost Rs 6,000–Rs 8,000 a month. The more you drive, the more you spend.

4. Maintenance and repairs

Regular servicing, parts replacements, and surprise repairs are part of the deal. Most owners spend Rs 10,000–15,000 or more each year just to keep the car in good condition.

5. Insurance

Every year, you’ll need to renew your car insurance. A standard plan costs Rs 10,000–20,000, and add-ons like zero depreciation push it even higher.

6. Depreciation

Your car loses value every year. After five years, most cars lose up to half their original value. This matters when you decide to sell or upgrade.

7. Tolls and fines

City driving often includes toll fees and occasional fines. These might seem small, but over months, they quietly add to your car budget.

Final verdict

A car offers freedom, but it also comes with ongoing costs that many buyers overlook. Before buying, it’s smart to calculate the monthly and yearly expenses—not just the EMI.

Published 10 June 2025 at 17:24 IST