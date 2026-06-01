Zee Shares Rally 7% On Securing FIFA World Cup Rights

The shares of Entertainment Enterprises Limited surged nearly 7% after securing deal with FIFA to bring coverage of mega football events, including the FIFA World Cup 2026 to Indian audiences.

"Z partners with FIFA to bring 39 global football events including FIFA World Cup 2026™, FIFA World Cup 2030™ & FIFA Women’s World Cup™ 2027 for Indian fans!," according to an bourse filing dated June 1.

Under the agreement with FIFA, Zee will broadcast major FIFA events, including the FIFA Men’s U-17 World Cup 2026, FIFA Women’s U-17 World Cup 2026, and FIFA U-20 Men’s World Cup 2027.

It will also air FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup 2026, and FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027.

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The company has also announced the launch of 4 dedicated sports channels namely, Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD.

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“The investment will enable a multi-fold advantage to FIFA’s flagship global properties, ensuring that the matches not only reach across the length, but also the depth of the Nation,” it said.

Punit Goenka, CEO, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, said, "Football cuts across regions and demographics, and the investments in garnering the media rights and launching dedicated sports channels, reflect our clear belief in its long-term potential."

On their partnership with Zee, Romy Gai, FIFA Chief Business Officer, said, "The Indian market is of strategic importance for FIFA as it displays immense potential driven by a young and passionate audience."