Zepto Suspended, Others Could Be Next - Maharashtra FDA Chief Says Violators Must Improve Or Face Action

In a significant move to ensure food safety and hygiene, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has taken strict action against quick commerce platform Zepto, suspending its license after discovering serious hygiene lapses.

FDA Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar confirmed that the company will be issued an Improvement Notice and that its operations will remain suspended until it meets all compliance requirements.

Scope for Reinstatement?

“They will be given an Improvement Notice. They must meet all the requirements mentioned in that notice. Once they respond, we will check again to see if they have made the necessary improvements,” said Commissioner Narvekar. “If everything is found to be satisfactory, their suspension will be lifted. If not, the suspension will continue until they fix the issues.”

Wider Inspections Underway

The action against Zepto is part of a broader inspection drive across the state. “Yes, we are immediately starting to issue notices and will begin strict inspections—not just for Zepto, but for other e-commerce platforms and restaurants where complaints have been received. By the end of the month, we expect to have a report on major operations,” Narvekar added.

No Selective Targeting, Says FDA

Clarifying that the FDA is not singling out any business, Narvekar emphasised the importance of maintaining hygiene across the food industry. “We are not targeting any specific business, as they are all important parts of the hotel and food industry. But where there are complaints or information that hygiene rules are being ignored on purpose, we will take action. Our main goal is to protect the public from unhygienic practices.”

Statewide Action Beyond Mumbai

The FDA’s crackdown will not be confined to Mumbai alone. “We have Assistant Commissioners and Food Safety Officers in every district of Maharashtra. They report to the regional Joint Commissioner. So, this action is not limited to Mumbai. It will also cover the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including Thane, Raigad, and other cities and even rural areas wherever we get reports of violations,” said Narvekar.

Violations Found During Inspections

The decision to suspend Zepto's operations followed inspections that uncovered multiple hygiene violations. “During inspections, we found issues like fungus in food items, stagnant water in some places, food not being stored at the required temperature, and even expired products. These problems led us to suspend the license,” he explained.

Citywide and Rural Enforcement to Follow

Narvekar confirmed that similar actions will be carried out across Maharashtra. “This is not just about Mumbai. Although our first action was taken here, similar inspections and actions will happen in other major cities like Pune, Aurangabad, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and in rural areas of Maharashtra too.”