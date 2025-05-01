Zomato's Q4 Results FY25: Net Profit Plunges 78% YoY to Rs 39 Crore

Eternal, which was formerly called Zomato, declared a strong year-on-year revenue growth of approximately 64% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, driven by robust performance. However, the company's net profit fell sharply on the back of higher operating expenses and increased investments across segments.

Earlier, the firm was running a platform called Zomato Quick, which it has also recently shut down, which may have added to the operating costs.

Eternal Q4 Results: Revenue Through Several Segments

In the India food ordering and delivery segment, the company reported a revenue of Rs 2,054 crore in FY25 as compared to a revenue of Rs 1,739 crore in the previous fiscal, reporting an 18.1% increase YoY. The Hyperpure (B2B supplies) segment grew from Rs 951 crore in FY24 to Rs 1,840 crore in FY25, marking a rise of 93.5% YoY.

In the quick commerce segment, Eternal reported a revenue of Rs 1,709 crore in FY25 as compared to Rs 769 crore in FY24, reporting a 122.2% YoY. Additionally, for dining events, the firm reported a 146.2% YoY increase in revenue from Rs 93 crore in FY24 to Rs 229 crore in FY25.

Eternal Q4 Results: Details

The company's revenue from operations for the financial year 2024-25 was 63.8% higher at Rs 5,833 crore as compared to Rs 3,562 crore in FY24.

The total income of the firm was 63.3% higher at Rs 6,201 crore in FY25 as compared to Rs 3,797 crore in FY24.