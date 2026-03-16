'2027 ODI World Cup Is Ultimate Goal': Captain Shubman Gill Underlines His Priority, Sets Target For WC Glory

India have managed to prove their white ball dominance over the last few years, having swept the trophies across all categories. But since 2011, the ODI World Cup trophy has eluded and the heartbreaking loss in the 2023 ODI World Cup final remains fresh in everyone's mind.

Shubman Gill Underlines World Cup Glory As Priority

With India successfully defending their T20 World Cup crown on home soil, the focus will now turn to the 50-over format. Shubman Gill and Co. have remained favourites for the World Cup title, but the recent loss to New Zealand have hurt their ambitions. Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are likely to be seen on the World Cup stage for the last time next year and Gill has now underlined the priority of lifting the 3rd World Cup title.

During the prestigious BCCI Naman Awards ceremony, he said on Star Sports, “Definitely, it does. That is the ultimate goal. We felt like we were so close last time when we were here in [the final] in India. To be able to get another crack at it in South Africa, it's going to be a great opportunity for us.

"Winning a World Cup in any format for the country is the ultimate goal. So obviously, that is something that sometimes runs in my mind."

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Various Boards Requested BCCI To Extend ODI Numbers

As per an Indian Express report, various boards have requested BCCI to shore up the number of ODI matches scheduled to be played during the overseas tour. The England, New Zealand, Ireland and Sri Lanka Cricket Boards have reportedly put forward the proposal to add more ODI games, which could be a lucrative opportunity to cash in on.

Virat and Rohit still command a very large popularity and with more games, the cricket boards will be able to get in more supporters alongside more revenue for TV and streaming platforms. India's next ODI commitment is a three-match series with England in June.