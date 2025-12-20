‘A Complete U-Turn’: Social Media Explodes After Shubman Gill Dropped From T20 World Cup 2026 Squad

Shubman Gill walks off the field after bowled out by South Africa's Marco Jansen during the third T20 cricket match between India and South Africa in Dharamshala | Image: AP

On December 20, 2025, BCCI announced the squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup and five-match T20I series against New Zealand. The T20I series will start on January 21 in Nagpur and will serve as Team India's final campaign before the World Cup, scheduled to start from February 6.

The squad announcement came as a shock to many as the selection committee dropped batter Shubman Gill from the team and included Ishan Kishan, who impressed everyone with his knock against Haryana in the SMAT final. Additionally, Axar Patel was named the new vice captain of the team, replacing Shubman Gill.

Following the news, the internet erupted with many netizens expressing their delight at the player being dropped after his continued subpar performances.