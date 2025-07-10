A Tribute To Greatness! Sachin Tendulkar's Portrait Unveiled In The Lord's Museum Ahead Of IND vs ENG 3rd Test

Sachin Tendulkar has unveiled his portrait in the MCC Museum at the Lord's. The legendary Indian batter posed beside his portrait, which will be in the MCC Museum until the end of the 2025 season and then it will be moved to the pavilion. The portrait stems from a picture taken at Sachin's home in Mumbai by artist Stuart Pearson Wright 18 years ago and has now found a place in the oldest sporting museum of the world.

Sachin expressed his gratitude at being honoured at the Lord's. As quoted by the official Lord's site, Sachin Tendulkar said: “It’s a huge honour. 1983 when India won the World Cup was my first introduction to Lord’s - I saw our captain Kapil Dev lift the trophy. My cricket journey began there. Today, to have my portrait which will go inside the Pavilion - it has been some journey and it’s a journey that when I look back it brings a smile upon my face. I feel I have completed that circle and it feels special for sure.”