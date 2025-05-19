'That's Not The Captain You Want': Ex-IND Cricketer Pinpoints The Biggest Problem With LSG Skipper Rishabh Pant In IPL 2025

IPL 2025: From being the costliest player ever to be sold in an IPL auction to struggling with the bat miserably, Rishabh Pant's story in the shortest format of the game has taken a painful turn. The Lucknow Super Giants went all out to procure the wicketkeeper-batsman's services and appointed him as the skipper too, but the fairy tale never started, and Pant did not live up to the promise.

Right now, Lucknow is struggling to make it to the playoffs, and it is not a very good place to be in. The Lucknow Super Giants roped in the swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batsman for INR 27 crore at the IPL 2025 Mega Auction, but is yet to deliver, and IPL 2025 has already come to its business end.

As underwhelming as it may sound, Pant has managed to score just 128 runs from 11 matches he has played so far in IPL 2025. The wicketkeeper-batsman's strike rate has been even more horrifying. At an average of 12.80, Rishabh Pant has been scoring with a strike rate of 99.22.

Aakash Chopra Gives His Blunt Verdict On Rishabh Pant's Captaincy

From the 128 runs that he has scored in IPL 2025, Pant scored a half-century in a match against the Chennai Super Kings. The fifty came in a losing cause. Former India player and now a broadcaster, Aakash Chopra, has shared his observations about the Lucknow Super Giants skipper while speaking on his YouTube channel.

‘It’s also true that he was extremely animated as a captain in the last match before the IPL suspension. It seemed like he was extremely disturbed and frustrated. That’s not the captain you want, one who looks frustrated on the ground. You and I will never get to know what’s going on behind the scenes,’ said Chopra.

Lucknow Lock Horns With Sunrisers Hyderabad In Virtual Knockout