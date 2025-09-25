Abhishek Sharma's Proud Mother Heartwarmingly Looking at Son's POTM Award Sets Internet Ablaze; Pic Goes Viral

Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma set the stage on fire again in the Dubai bullring on Wednesday. His breathtaking 75 off 37 balls helped India beat Bangladesh and seal a spot for themselves in the final. His knock was full of fireworks as he hit five sixes during his stay in the middle. Abhishek's whirlwind knock helped him bag the Player of the Match as well. Yet, it was Abhishek's mother who has set internet on fire and how.

PIC That Has Gone VIRAL

A picture of Abhishek's mother has gone viral where she is holding the POTM award her son got and looking at it endearingly. Fans are commenting on the viral picture with love.

Meanwhile, Abhishek's mother was asked about her son not getting the hundred after coming close on two occasions. To that, she said she believes that will happen soon.

‘I go with the flow’

"I got the job done for my team, I have told before also, I go with the flow. When it's in my range, I go after it even if it's the first ball and try to get the powerplay for my team," Abhishek said at the post-match presentation.