Afghanistan Cricket Board Limits Players To Three International Leagues Per Year

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Thursday at the ACB headquarters in Kabul. ACB has introduced a new policy limiting its players to participation in only three international leagues per year, in addition to their involvement in the board's five-team franchise-based T20 league, scheduled to kick off in October 2026 in the UAE.



This decision aims to manage player workload and ensure peak performance for national duties.



"To protect player fitness and mental well-being, the board approved a new policy regarding foreign leagues. Players will now be permitted to participate in the Afghanistan Premier League (APL), plus only three other international leagues per year. This measure aims to manage workload and ensure peak performance for national duties," the ACB statement said as per ESPNcricinfo.



The meeting was attended by ACB Chairman Mirwais Ashraf, ACB CEO Naseeb Khan, Board Member and Kardan University Chancellor Ahmed Khalid Hatim, and Board Member and ACCI Head Khan Jan Alokozay. Board members Allah Dad Noori, Obaidullah Saderkhel, Attila Kamgar, and Raees Ahmadzai participated virtually via video link.

