'Afghanistan is Second Best Asian Team': Fans Mock Pakistan After Rashid And Co. Nearly Edge South Africa Via Double Super Over

T20 World Cup 2026: It was a thriller to say the least, a match that would be remembered for a long time. Afghanistan nearly edged South Africa in an edge-of-the-seat thriller at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. The game went to the Super Over, not once but twice before South Africa held their nerves and won the game to save the blushes.

For Afghanistan, this is an effort that is bound to get noticed and respected. A lot of credit for the win has to go to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who played a blinder with the bat. He hit a maverick 84 off 42 balls to help Afghanistan level scores. There is no doubt that Afghanistan would be heartbroken, but they have won hearts and surely cricket in their country is on the right track. Fans are now lavishing praise on Afghanistan and calling them the second best Asian team after India.

Here is how fans reacted to the win.

‘Afghanistan is Second Best Asian Team’

Batting first, South Africa posted a challenging 187 and that seemed good enough, but Gurbaz had other ideas as he took on the Proteas single-handedly to make a match out of it.

Earlier in the day, Azmatullah Omarzai emerged as the best Afghanistani bowler on display as he returned with three wickets. Afghanistan may have lost the match, but they surely won umpteen hearts.