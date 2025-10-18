Afghanistan Withdraws From Tri-Nation Series After Pakistan's 'Cowardly' Airstrikes Leading To Death Of 3 Players

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) expressed grief over the killing of three Afghan cricketers, Kabeer, Sibghatullah and Haroon, in an airstrike by Pakistan in Paktika province. Following this, they have announced their withdrawal from the upcoming Tri-Nation T20I series involving Pakistan. The Afghan cricket board issued an official statement condoling the death of young Afghan players and confirmed that they were among the eight people killed in the airstrike.

"The Afghanistan Cricket Board expresses its deepest sorrow and grief over the tragic martyrdom of the brave cricketers from Urgun District in Paktika Province, who were targeted this evening in a cowardly attack carried out by the Pakistani regime. In this heartbreaking incident, three players (Kabeer, Sibghatullah and Haroon) alongside 5 other fellow countrymen from Urgun District were martyred, and seven others were injured," the statement reads.

The board revealed that the players had earlier travelled to Sharana, the capital of Paktika province, to participate in a cricket match. After returning home to Urgun, they were targeted during a gathering.

The statement continued, "The ACB considers this a great loss for Afghanistan’s sports community, its athletes, and the cricketing family. The ACB also extends its deepest condolences and solidarity to the bereaved families of the martyrs and to the people of Paktika Province."

The board concluded its statement by announcing the withdrawal from the Tri-Nation T20I. "In response of this tragic incident and as a gesture of respect to the victims, the Afghanistan Cricket Board has decided to withdraw from participating in the upcoming Tri-Nation T20I Series involving Pakistan, scheduled to be played in late November. May Allah (SWT) grant the martyrs the highest ranks in Jannah, bless the injured with a speedy recovery, and grant their families patience, reward, and strength during this time of immense grief," reads the statement.

Earlier on Friday, Pakistan conducted a series of airstrikes in Afghanistan's southeastern Paktika province, marking a breach of the recent ceasefire agreement between the two neighbouring countries, as reported by Tolo News.

Airstrikes Breach 48-Hour Ceasefire

According to a report by Tolo News, at least six people, including two children, were killed and seven others wounded in the same wave of Pakistani airstrikes targeting residential areas in Paktika’s Argun and Barmal districts. Among the injured were six women and one child.

The airstrikes reportedly struck civilian homes in two rounds, with the second wave launched moments after the initial attack. Details on additional casualties from the follow-up strikes are still being verified.