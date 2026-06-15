Agreement In Principle Between Cricket Australia And States For Big Bash League Privatisation But There's A Catch

The privatisation of the Big Bash League has taken another step as Cricket Australia and six states have reached an agreement in principle, but further work is required before the proposal can be implemented. Just a few hours after Cricket Australia rejected the current proposal, a meeting was held in Melbourne on Monday between two sets of representatives.

CA And States Reach Agreement Over BBL Privatisation

Private investment into the BBL has been a raging debate and now the state will have the authority on the stake sale, but four requirements need to be fulfilled. These four are

The structure of governance for the new Big Bash Leagues to be agreed

Change to the current CA governance structure to take into account the new operating model

Agreement to be reached on the mechanics of a self-determination model with the players' union, the Australian Cricketer's Association

Agreement between CA and each of the states on future funding and distribution agreements.

CA chair Mike Baird issued a statement: “The states have agreed to go back to their boards to discuss these proposals and address any questions that might arise from their members on four key topics involving governance of the (Big Bash leagues) and CA, player support and state distributions.”

Melbourne Stars Would Have To Be Rebranded

Should all the criteria be fulfilled, Cricket Victoria is expected to be the first to test investors' resolve. They earlier shocked the cricket world after announcing they would consider selling the Melbourne Renegades entirely and would rebrand the Melbourne Stars franchise in the BBL.

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If the plan goes ahead, Melbourne Stars would have a brand new kit and they would be the only ones who will operate from the iconic MCG, while Renegades would have a new owner entirely. Cricket Victoria intends to have a majority stake in the rebranded Melbourne Stars.