Ahead of IND vs ENG Headingley Test, Gautam Gambhir Warned Against Making The Big KL Rahul Mistake Which Costed India The Border-Gavaskar Trophy

IND vs ENG 1st Test: India starts their World Test Championship (WTC) 2027 campaign with a five-match Test series against England. The Indian Test team will face England, a side that has revolutionized how Test cricket is played. The English Test team, with Ben Stokes as the skipper and Brendon McCullum as the Head Coach, has resorted to a more aggressive style of playing, better known as 'Bazball'.

India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir has been under fire after the IND vs NZ series and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. The Indian Team's first challenge in England is to get the team combination right for the England series. One thing that India completely failed to do in their last tour to Australia was getting the team combination completely wrong.

Rahul Dravid Highlights The Biggest Factor That Might Help Yashasvi Jaiswal Succeed In England, Recalls Unheard WTC 2023 Final Incident

Nick Knight recently spoke about KL Rahul and what his role should be in the team. KL Rahul had started the Australia tour as an opener, but as things went downhill in the series, the Indian team management changed Rahul's batting number multiple times, and that affected his batting.

'I'm a huge fan of K L Rahul. I'm also a fan of him opening the batting. In all formats, his best position is right at the top of the order. I understand that he's been used in different roles along the way, but his experience of opening the batting in Test match cricket in England, scoring runs is so crucial,' said Nick Knight while speaking to PTI.

With Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin retiring from the Test format, the onus will fall on the young Indian side to deliver and defeat England in their own home. Shubman Gill will look to repeat the heroics of Rahul Dravid from 2007. India last won a series on English soil back in 2007 under Dravid's captaincy.