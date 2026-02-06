AIADMK Chief EPS Hails Indian U19 Cricket Team After Winning Record-breaking 6th World Cup Title

AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of the Opposition in Tamil Nadu Edappadi K. Palaniswami has congratulated the Indian U19 cricket team for winning the ICC World Cup title. Ayush Mhatre and Co. defeated England to lift the trophy for a record-breaking 6th time.

Mr. Palaniswami posted on X, "Champions again! 🏆

"Heartiest congratulations to #TeamIndia on winning the @ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

"Special applause to #VaibhavSooryavanshi for a sensational match-winning knock, Captain #AyushMhatre for calm leadership and a crucial contribution, and the bowling unit for a disciplined, dominant effort.

"A proud moment for the nation. The future of Indian cricket looks bright!"

Riding on Vaibhav Suryavanshi's explosive 175 run, India posted a mammoth 411 run, the highest in U19 World Cup history. Captain Mhatre also chipped in with a valuable half-century as he struck a solid 2nd wicket partnership with Sooryavanshi.

Vedant Trivedi (32 off 36) and Vihaan Malhotra (30 off 36) and Abhigyan Kundu stepped on the gas, and India crossed the 400-run mark with ease.

England lost v very early, but Ben Mayes and Ben Dawkins continued the onslaught as the Three Lions threatened to take the game away. After Mayes' departure, Dawkins and Thomas Rew put together a 49 run stand to revive England's hopes. But after their departure, all hell broke loose.