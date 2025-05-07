Ajinkya Rahane Joins MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in Elite List, Becomes Ninth Batter to Cross IPL Milestone

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Ajinkya Rahane has been one of the team's more consistent batters during the IPL 2025, often leading by example with the bat.

KKR's season has been fairly mixed but that has not stopped Rahane from showing plenty of intent or even rebuilding innings when necessary.

He was in fine form during their Indian Premier League game against Chennai Super Kings as well, but he missed out on a 50 by just 2 runs.

However, that did not stop him from becoming the ninth batter to notch up a huge IPL milestone.

Rahane Joins 5000 Club

The Mumbai batter became the ninth batter in the history of the IPL to surpass the 5000-run mark in the league.

As of this writing, Rahane has scored 5017 runs at an average of 30.59 and a strike rate of 124.89.

He joins Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, David Warner, AB de Villiers and KL Rahul as batters to have reached the milestone.

Given Rahane has not always been seen as a top T20 batter - Test cricket being his most preferred format - it is a fairly big milestone for the captain.

Rahane's Aggressive Knock

The skipper came out to bat at No. 3 just after the dismissal of opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz, and made sure to take advantage of the powerplay.

He hit a few audacious strokes but had to slow down due to two reasons - he lost partners Sunil Narine and Angkrish Raghuvanshi quickly, and the pitch became slower.

However, he looked to run hard and was just 2 runs away from notching up a well-deserved half-century when he was dismissed.