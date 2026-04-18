Ajinkya Rahane Showers Praise On Cameron Green's Standout Innings Despite Defeat To GT In IPL 2026: 'Credit To Him'

IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Ajinkya Rahane lauded all-rounder Cameron Green for his resilient 79-run knock against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match on Friday. While KKR eventually went down to GT by five wickets and suffered their fifth consecutive loss in the tournament, Rahane called Green's effort with the bat courageous.

KKR, batting first, were reduced to 32-3 in four overs when Green joined hands with Rovman Powell (27 runs) to stitch a 55-run partnership and then combined for a 60-run partnership with Anukul Roy (9 runs). Green scored a 55-ball 79 and guided KKR to 180 in 20 overs, a total that looked rather difficult to achieve early in the team's innings.

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Rahane, speaking at the post-match press conference, praised Green for his effort with the bat, noting his counterattack when the team was three wickets down. He credited the all-rounder for showing courage with the sole fifty from KKR's batting lineup.

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"The kind of innings he has played has been amazing. We were three wickets down, but the counterattack; he took his time, it's never easy when things are not going your way, you're usually under pressure, but the courage he has shown was fantastic. Credit to him. We reached 180 because of Cameron Green's efforts," Rahane said.

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GT, powered by captain Shubman Gill's 86-run knock, chased KKR's score with two balls and five wickets remaining and handed the Rahane-led team their fifth successive loss in the IPL 2026.

However, Ajinkya Rahane said the team is focusing on staying positive and taking things one match at a time despite the losses. He acknowledged it's tough to keep losing but emphasised that everyone is giving their best and remains hopeful. Rahane added that the team's priority is to stay in the present, avoid overthinking the future, and keep striving to perform better each game.

"One game at a time. We don't want to think too far ahead. It's tough when we are losing matches. Everyone is trying their best. No one wants to lose any matches. We all want to win the games, but that's how sport has been," he said.

"There's always a hope, and you always want to be positive rather than thinking about negatives. But, as a unit, we just have to be in the moment rather than far too ahead. Taking one game at a time and trying to give our best," Rahane added.