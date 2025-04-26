Ambati Rayudu Expects Shreyas Iyer To Go Guns Blazing vs KKR, Labels PBKS As 'Serious Contenders' For IPL 2025 Playoffs

Former CSK superstar and Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu has high hopes for Shreyas Iyer to go guns blazing against the Kolkata Knight Riders. With the Punjab Kings heading to Eden Gardens to face the defending IPL champions, Rayudu believes the franchise has evolved as a dominant force under Shreyas' leadership and labels them as a genuine competitor for the IPL 2025 playoffs.

Ambati Rayudu Has High Hopes From Shreyas Iyer vs KKR

The Punjab Kings have had a spectacular time in the IPL 2025 season. With Shreyas Iyer at the helm and Ricky Ponting mentoring the franchise as their head coach, PBKS have been dominant so far. With Shreyas Iyer returning to his old stomping grounds at Eden Gardens, Ambati Rayudu believes Iyer will go strong against his former side, the Kolkata Knight Riders. The former cricketer believes Iyer will have a fire in his belly when he faces the franchise which he led to the win in IPL 2024 season.

"He'll carry great memories of the ground and KKR, having won the IPL with them last season. There'll be a bit of fire in the belly he wasn't retained, and now he's captaining Punjab. I think he'll be focused and motivated. Punjab looks the stronger side this season, and I see them as serious contenders for the playoffs," said Ambati Rayudu said during an appearance on Match Centre Live on JioHotstar.

Electrifying Clash In Place At Eden Gardens

The Punjab Kings have had a strong season so far and have positioned themselves in the fifth position, with five wins and three losses in the right games they have played. The franchise has flourished under Shreyas Iyer's leadership, and they are the overwhelming favourites in their upcoming match.

The Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, have a massive chip on their shoulders. The defending champs haven't been in their best form lately and have suffered two consecutive losses recently, and they would be aiming for a win tonight.

The Punjab Kings will be in action against the Kolkata Knight Riders on April 26, 2025, at the iconic Eden Gardens.