Amid IPL 2026 Slump Punjab Kings Break Silence On Arshdeep Singh's Fitness After RCB Defeat
Punjab Kings have provided a clarification regarding Arshdeep Singh's fitness, which has been a subject of debate in IPL 2026.
- Cricket
- 1 min read
Punjab Kings have clarified that Arshdeep Singh has no fitness issues and the fast bowler has been practising with the team in a full frontal way. Arshdeep has faced scrutiny over his dip in form and a number of other off-field controversies.
Punjab Kings issued a statement: "Contrary to reports, we would like to confirm that our leading fast bowler and highest wicket-taker, Arshdeep Singh, is fully fit and has been actively training with the squad.
"The team management is absolutely pleased with his progress, and he is raring to go as we head into a crucial contest of the tournament.
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“His energy, rhythm, and commitment in the nets have been extremely encouraging, and we are confident that he will continue to play a key role for Punjab Kings moving forward as well.”
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