Amid IPL 2026 Slump Punjab Kings Break Silence On Arshdeep Singh's Fitness After RCB Defeat

Punjab Kings have clarified that Arshdeep Singh has no fitness issues and the fast bowler has been practising with the team in a full frontal way. Arshdeep has faced scrutiny over his dip in form and a number of other off-field controversies.



Punjab Kings issued a statement: "Contrary to reports, we would like to confirm that our leading fast bowler and highest wicket-taker, Arshdeep Singh, is fully fit and has been actively training with the squad.