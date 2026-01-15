Amid T20 World Cup Row, Bangladesh Cricketers Demand Resignation Of BCB Director Najmul Islam After His "Insulting" Remarks

Amid uncertainty over the T20 World Cup, Bangladesh cricketers have demanded the resignation of BCB director Najmul Islam. The development came after Najmul's controversial remark stating the board would not compensate the cricketers if they don't participate in the T20 World Cup.

Najmul Islam Courted Controversy Once Again

Bangladesh's participation in the T20 WC 2026 is under severe turmoil. BCB has so far refused to take part in the T20 World Cup after BCCI directed KKR to release Mustafizur Rahman ahead of IPL 2026. It has been mooted that the Bangladesh Cricket Board could face a huge financial loss if they are adamant in their stance of not playing the ICC tournament.

Najmul had stated that the BCB would not face any revenue loss and that the loss would be for the players. As quoted by Cricbuzz, he said, "There will be no loss for the Bangladesh Cricket Board [if we don't take part in the World Cup] as the loss will be for the players.

“Up to 2027, our revenue will not be hampered because in the 2022 ICC financial meeting, this was already fixed. Future World Cups or future bilateral or international events may have relevance, for example whether teams will come to us under the FTP. Those are valid questions. But this World Cup does not affect that.”

Advertisement

Bangladesh Players Demand Najmul Islam's Resignation

The Cricketers Welfare Association of Bangladesh president, Mohammad Mithun, provided an ultimatum that Najmul has to resign before Thursday's BPL match. As quoted by Cricbuzz, he said, "The words that the board director has used about the players are completely unacceptable to the players. It has deeply hurt the entire body of cricketers.

"We have even given the board a lot of time on the First Division, and still we haven't seen any positive result. And the words that this board director is repeatedly using have deeply hurt the entire cricket community, and the players are in no way willing to accept this."

Advertisement

“So if he does not resign before tomorrow's match, then from tomorrow onward we are announcing a boycott of all cricket activities.”