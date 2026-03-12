Anil Kumble Gives Blunt Take On RCB's IPL 2026 Campaign, Believes It Will Be Tough For Rajat Patidar's Side

IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will enter the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season as defending champions, aiming to win back-to-back titles, but the former India captain Anil Kumble believes that it may not be easy for the Rajat Patidar-led side.

Speaking on JioHotstar, Anil Kumble highlighted the hurdles Rajat Patidar will face as the captain of the defending champions. "It's not going to be easy for Rajat Patidar's RCB to win back-to-back titles. Only CSK and MI have managed to win trophies on a continuous basis before. But I think Rajat Patidar has done well as captain in his first season," he said.

"When he was announced as skipper, many of us were surprised because everyone expected Virat to handle the duties again. But the team management decided to go with Patidar, and it paid off. He only had experience of captaining Madhya Pradesh and did well in domestic cricket. He was identified as the skipper, and with the experience he had, he led really well. Now it will be challenging because expectations will be high. But he looks very composed and calm under pressure. That is his USP. That should work for him," said the legendary spinner.

Advertisement

RCB have bought the all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer for Rs 7 crore in the IPL mini auction for the upcoming season. Last season, he played for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).after being bought for a massive Rs 23.75 Crore bid in the 2025 season.

Kumble stressed that Iyer may not be a part of the RCB playing XI at the start of the season. On Iyer's chances of featuring in the Playing XI, Kumble said, "I don't think Venkatesh Iyer will be part of the playing XI at the start. You would want the same starting eleven that helped you lift the trophy after 18 years. Devdutt Padikkal should play in the eleven. He missed the last few important games due to injury, but he is in outstanding form with the bat."

Advertisement

"He will take that impact player role when RCB bowl first. Suyash Sharma will be the bowling impact player when RCB bat first. That is how they structured their line-up last season. Unless they look to go with an extra batter who can bowl at the start of the season, depending on how everyone is hitting in the nets and practice matches. Otherwise, I don't see Iyer in the starting line-up. But he is a wonderful guy to have in the squad. Any time you need an experienced batter, he is there. He is a left-hander too and can switch with Padikkal if the need arises at any point in the new season," said Kumble.