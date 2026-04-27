Ankrish Raghuvanshi Punished, What About Virat Kohli? BCCI's Double Standard EXPOSED in IPL 2026

IPL 2026: Ankrish Raghuvanshi has been punished by the Board of Control of Cricket in India for “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a Match," then how was Virat Kohli let off? Kohli did something similar during an IPL 2026 game against Mumbai Indians at the iconic Wankhede stadium. Kohli had scored a sedate 38-ball 50. He was upset with his strike rate and that was clearly visible, but the BCCI spared him. Here is the clip which shows what Kohli did was very similar to what Raghuvanshi did.

WATCH VIDEO

Raghuvanshi has been docked 20 per cent of his match fees and has also been given one demerit point for breaching Level 1 of the IPL's Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials during Match No.38 of the T20 tournament.

Are rules different for different individuals? In this case, that seems to be true. If it wasn't, how did Kohli escape punishment?

Advertisement

What Exactly Happened?