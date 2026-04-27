Ankrish Raghuvanshi Punished, What About Virat Kohli? BCCI's Double Standard EXPOSED in IPL 2026
IPL 2026: Ankrish Raghuvanshi has been punished by the Board of Control of Cricket in India for “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a Match," then how was Virat Kohli let off?
- Cricket
- 2 min read
IPL 2026: Ankrish Raghuvanshi has been punished by the Board of Control of Cricket in India for “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a Match," then how was Virat Kohli let off? Kohli did something similar during an IPL 2026 game against Mumbai Indians at the iconic Wankhede stadium. Kohli had scored a sedate 38-ball 50. He was upset with his strike rate and that was clearly visible, but the BCCI spared him. Here is the clip which shows what Kohli did was very similar to what Raghuvanshi did.
WATCH VIDEO
Raghuvanshi has been docked 20 per cent of his match fees and has also been given one demerit point for breaching Level 1 of the IPL's Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials during Match No.38 of the T20 tournament.
Are rules different for different individuals? In this case, that seems to be true. If it wasn't, how did Kohli escape punishment?
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What Exactly Happened?
In one of the most controversial calls of the ongoing season of the IPL, Raghuvanshi was dismissed for handling the ball against Lucknow on Sunday at the Ekana stadium. Raghuvnashi nudged the ball on the leg-side in the fifth over of the game and took off for a quick single. But soon Raghuvanshi realised that the non-striker, Cameron Green, was not interested. Then Raghuvanshi did a semi-circle while turning around. Mohammed Shami threw the ball which find Raghuvanshi on it's way. Shami went up in appeal. The matter was referred upstairs. After watching a few replays, the third umpire felt the batter was out. Once Raghuvanshi was given out, he was miffed and hence the reaction.