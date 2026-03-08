Arshdeep Singh, Daryl Mitchell Involved In Heated Spat During T20 World Cup Final, Suryakumar Yadav Plays Mediator

The T20 World Cup final between India and New Zealand has seen tempers flare at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Arshdeep Singh and Daryl Mitchell have been involved in a fiery spat and both the umpire and captain Suryakumar Yadav had to intervene to sort out the matter.

The incident started with Arshdeep bowling a brilliant yorker to Mitchell. The New Zealand all-rounder defended and the ball came straight to the fast bowler. In the follow through, Arshdeep threw the ball straight to Mitchell which hit his body. The Kiwi appeared to be very agitated and Arshdeep didn't even offer an apology.

