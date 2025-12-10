"He's A Gentle Senior, Always Very Polite": Arshdeep Singh Lauds His Partnership With Jasprit Bumrah

India's speedster Arshdeep Singh praised his partnership with Jasprit Bumrah, calling him a "gentle senior" who's polite and supportive. He says bowling with Bumrah makes things easier, as batters tend to attack him, making his job more effective.



This comes after India outplayed South Africa to seal a dominant 101-run victory in the opening T20I on Tuesday. Singh achieved a significant milestone as he became the joint-highest wicket-taker for India in the first six overs of T20Is, claiming 47 wickets. He now stands level with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who also has 47 scalps in this phase of the game.

Arshdeep delivered with the new ball, finishing with impressive figures of 2/14 from his two overs. Bumrah, meanwhile, reached his own milestone by completing 100 wickets in T20Is. He returned figures of 2/17 in three overs, maintaining relentless pressure on the visitors.

Bumrah became only the second from his team to complete 100 wickets in T20Is and joined the elite list of bowlers to have completed 100 wickets in all formats of international cricket.

"My relationship with him is very good. He's a gentle senior, never harsh on youngsters and always very polite. Being Punjabi as well, it's easy for both of us to gel. Bowling with him makes things easier for me because batters usually look to attack my overs. Even bad balls can get me wickets because they know they won't get easy runs at the other end. It benefits me, and I absolutely enjoy bowling alongside him," Arshdeep Singh said on JioStar.

