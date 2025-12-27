Ashes 2025: Boxing Day Test Fails To Impact WTC 2027, Here's How Updated Points Table Looks Like After England Defeat Australia By 4 Wickets

The biggest achievement of Bazball will always be the fact that it put an end to England's nearly 15-year-old winless streak on Australian soil. The Ben Stokes-led side visited Australia with high hopes of winning The Ashes, but the Aussies, even without the services of Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins, proved to be lethal for the visitors and defeated them within 11 days. England have finally won an Ashes Test Down Under after 5,468 days and they have denied Australia's hopes of winning the urn with a clean sweep.

With The Ashes gone and the series already done and dusted, if England manage to close out the series with 2 wins, it will be nothing but moral victory for them as far as their remaining World Test Championship (WTC) campaign is concerned.

Here's The Updated World Test Championship Standings

Australia and England, two powerhouses of Test cricket, are at the separate spectrums of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2027 points table. England might have won a Test match in Australia after 2011, but it has had absolutely no effect on the WTC Points Table, neither for them, nor for Australia. The Aussies, despite a loss in Melbourne, are on the top of the WTC points table. This was Australia's first loss in the ongoing WTC cycle and they currently have a PCT of 85.71 and have won six out of their last seven games.

Latest WTC Standdings | Image: icc.com

England, on the other hand, have gained nothing out of the win and they continue to be on the seventh spot of the World Test Championship points table. Prior to The Ashes, England had played out a 2-2 draw against India and they are currently 3-1 down in the ongoing AUS vs ENG series. England have managed to win only three Tests out of the nine that they have played so far and have a PCT of 35.19.

England Eye 3-2 End To Ashes