Ashes 5th Test: Bad Light, Rain Interruption Halt England's Score At 211

Just 45 overs were bowled on Day 1 of the ongoing fifth and final Ashes Test between England and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground after the third session of the day allowed no play due to rain and bad light.



At stumps on Day 1, England's first innings was at 211/3 in 45 overs, with Joe Root (72* off 103 balls, including eight fours) and Harry Brook (78* off 92 deliveries, with the help of six fours and one six) staying unbeaten at the crease.



Root and Brook have stitched a crucial unbeaten 154 off 192 balls partnership for the fourth wicket. They have put England in a good position after the visitors didn't lose any wickets in the second session.



After the Tea Break, the third session didn't start due to bad light, and before the rain interrupted the play, which delayed the start of the match. However, the rain stopped, but due to poor light, the umpires decided to call off the stumps on Day 1.



Earlier in the first session, an unbeaten 57-run stand with Root and Brook for the fourth wicket helped England to reach 114/3 in 24 overs at Lunch on Day 1 after opting to bat first. Brook (23* off 31 balls, including two fours) and Root (31* off 37 deliveries, with the help of four boundaries) stayed unbeaten at the crease.