Ashes 5th Test: Travis Head's Unbeaten 91 Helps Australia Close On 166/2 After Eventful Day Two

Australia opener Travis Head's brilliant half-century has helped his side to trail by 218 runs in response to England's first innings score of 384 at the stumps on Day 2 of the ongoing fifth and final Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday.



At stumps on Day 2, Australia were at 166/2 in 34.1 overs with Head (91* off 87 balls, including 15 fours) and nightwatchman Michael Neser (1* off 15 balls) staying unbeaten at the crease.



The third session of Day 2 started with Australia coming out to bat after England were all out for 384 runs. After the end of three overs, Australia reached 7/0, courtesy of a cautious start.



In the very next over, opener Head broke the shackles and he smashed three boundaries against seamer Matthew Potts. During the sixth over, Jake Weatherald hammered two fours against Potts as the hosts raced away to 35/0.



Australia reached the 50-run mark after the conclusion of the 10th over. England got the much-needed breakthrough after their captain Ben Stokes dismissed Jake Weatherald for 21 runs off 36 balls, including four boundaries, during the 13th over. Stokes also broke the 57-run opening stand.



Head, on the other hand, picked up a few boundaries and kept the scoreboard ticking for Australia. The left-handed batter reached his half-century in just 55 deliveries as the hosts reached 92/1 in 18 overs.



England skipper Ben Stokes broke the 105-run partnership for the second wicket after he removed Marnus Labuschagne during the 31st over. Labuschagne fell short of his fifty after he scored 48 runs off 68 balls, along with seven fours.



After Marnus' departure, Head and nightwatchman Neser ensured Australia didn't lose any wickets on the remaining day as hosts scored 166 runs, trailing 218 behind England's first innings total. During the final over of the day, drizzle came, and the umpires called off the stumps.



Earlier in the match, England were bundled out for 384 runs in 97.3 overs after opting to bat first.



Openers Zak Crawley (16 off 29 balls, with the help of three fours) and Ben Duckett (27 off 24 balls, with the help of five boundaries) stitched a 35-run stand for the first wicket. Jacob Bethell departed after scoring 10 runs off 23 deliveries, including two fours.



Harry Brook (84 off 97 balls, including six fours and one six) and Joe Root's fantastic 160 off 242 deliveries, with the help of 15 fours, stitched a 169-run stand for the fourth wicket.



Root then stitched a 94-run partnership with wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith, who scored 46 off 76 balls along with seven boundaries as England went past the 350-run mark in the first innings. For Australia, speedsters Mitchell Starc (2/93), Michael Neser (4/60) and Scott Boland (2/85) were among the wicket takers.

Brief Scores: England: 384 (Joe Root 160, Harry Brook 84, Michael Neser 4/60, Scott Boland 2/75) vs Australia: 166/2 (Travis Head 91*, Marnus Labuschagne 48, Ben Stokes 2/30).