India vs Sri Lanka Live Updates, Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka Win Toss, Opt To Bowl First Against India
India and Sri Lanka clash in their final Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2025. Stay tuned for live score, toss update, playing XI, pitch report & performance highlights as India preps for final vs Pakistan.
India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Live: It is the final Super 4s action in Asia Cup 2025, and Team India is looking to assert dominance in the fixture. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side has remained unbeaten so far, and they intend to carry the intensity ahead of the summit clash.
Sri Lanka has the ultimate chance to break Team India's momentum by securing a consolation win after a wobbly run in the 2025 Asia Cup.
It all comes down to force errors, as India's fielding issues and Sri Lanka's inconsistency would be in the spotlight ahead of the Final.
Catch up with all the live updates, score, and more details here.
Asia Cup 2025 Live: Expect multiple squad changes tonight as India may do some experimentation ahead of the final to test all their players. The best performers are expected to get some rest. Sri Lanka may seize the chance and make a push for a win in the competition.
But India's relentless motive and tenacity to push through despite issues have stood out in the ongoing Asia Cup, making them a genuine threat against the opposition.
26 September 2025 at 19:50 IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live: Hardik Pandya On The Verge Of Achieving Elusive Milestone
Asia Cup 2025 Live: India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is on the cusp of achieving a remarkable landmark in the upcoming Sri Lanka clash. Pandya needs three more wickets to become the second Indian bowler to complete 100 wickets in T20Is. Currently, Hardik Pandya has 97 wickets in 107 T20I innings. Can he achieve it tonight?
26 September 2025 at 19:47 IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live: Here's What Charith Asalanka Said At Toss
Asia Cup 2025 Live: During the toss, Sri Lanka skipper Charith Asalanka said, “We are going to bowl first. We know that we can't qualify for the final but it is still an important game for us. It is a good pitch and we want to restrict them to 170-175. They have been doing really well especially our openers. We have one change - Janith Liyange comes in for Chamika Karunaratne.”
26 September 2025 at 19:45 IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live: Here's What Suryakumar Yadav Said At Toss
Asia Cup 2025 Live: During the toss, India captain Suryakumar Yadav said, “Just continue doing what we have been doing. We were actually looking to bat first. Good atmosphere, good game and we are looking forward to it. It is part of the game (dropped catches). We have two changes - Bumrah and Dube are out, Arshdeep and Harshit come in.”
26 September 2025 at 19:43 IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live: Team India Make Two Changes In Playing XI
Asia Cup 2025 Live: Suryakumar Yadav confirmed that Jasprit Bumrah and Shivam Dube have been rested. Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana have been included in the Playing XI for the Sri Lanka clash.d
26 September 2025 at 19:36 IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live: Sri Lanka Playing XI
Asia Cup 2025 Live: Sri Lanka XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (capt), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara
26 September 2025 at 19:35 IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live: India Playing XI
Asia Cup 2025 Live: India XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh
26 September 2025 at 19:33 IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live: India Name Two Changes In Playing XI
Asia Cup 2025 Live: Jasprit Bumrah and Shivam Dube have been rested, and Arshdeep & Harshit Rana replace them in the Playing XI.
Sri Lanka has also made a change, with Liyanage coming in for Karunaratne.
26 September 2025 at 19:31 IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live: Sri Lanka Win Toss, Opt To Bowl First
Asia Cup 2025 Live: Sri Lanka has won the toss and skipper Charith Asalanka has opted to bowl first.
26 September 2025 at 19:18 IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live: The Asia Cup Finalists Are Set!
Asia Cup 2025 Live: India and Pakistan will lock horns for the third time in the Asia Cup, this time in the summit clash at Dubai. India has remained dominant over PAK, and they intend to continue with their winning momentum.
26 September 2025 at 19:13 IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live: A Win For Sri Lanka Would Be Vital
Asia Cup 2025 Live: Sri Lanka is playing for Pride tonight, and their focus will now remain on the upcoming challenges. With the T20 World Cup approaching, SL intends to make the best use of the time they have at hand before the tournament commences.
26 September 2025 at 19:03 IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live: Just Half An Hour left For The Toss
Asia Cup 2025 Live: The all-important toss will happen at 07:30 PM IST, just 27 minutes from now. The excitement continues to build up.
26 September 2025 at 18:57 IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live: Spotlight On Abhishek Sharma!
Asia Cup 2025 Live: Abhishek Sharma's blazing batting skills would be clinical for India in the upcoming Asia Cup match against Sri Lanka. His rapid ascent has been phenomenal, and his performance is expected to be an exciting one.
26 September 2025 at 18:49 IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live: Expect Some Changes In Playing XI Tonight
Asia Cup 2025 Live: Team India may undergo some squad changes for the upcoming dead-rubber. The benched players are expected to receive some game time, and the batting order may also be altered during the clash.
26 September 2025 at 18:39 IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live: Jasprit Bumrah Looks In Rhythm
Asia Cup 2025 Live: Jasprit Bumrah looked in good rhythm at the Super 4s outing against Bangladesh, scalping two wickets while in action. The world's greatest bowler is seemingly getting back on track, and it would be key for the upcoming Asia Cup Final and West Indies Tests.
26 September 2025 at 18:31 IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live: Here's What Happened When Both The Teams Last Played
Asia Cup 2025 Live: The last time India and Sri Lanka locked horns in T20I action was in July 2024. At Pallekele, The match was tied after Sri Lanka matched India's score.
After the match entered into a Super Over, Sri Lanka batted first and scored and managed to get just two (the first ball was a wide). They also lost Kusal Perera and Pathum Nissanka in unbelievable fashion, courtesy of Washington Sundar.
India eventually secured the win in the Super Over.
26 September 2025 at 18:18 IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live: Check Out The Live Streaming Details
Asia Cup 2025 Live: The India vs Sri Lanka Super 4s clash will be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app and website with an active subscription.
26 September 2025 at 18:11 IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live: Taking A Peek At Sri Lanka's Predicted XI
Asia Cup 2025 Live: In the dead-rubber clash, Sri Lanka would aim to put their best men in action to clinch a consolation win over Team India.
Sri Lanka Probable XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara.
26 September 2025 at 17:58 IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live: Dissecting India's Predicted XI
Asia Cup 2025 Live: Expect some experimentations to be done for the upcoming Super 4s clash, as benched Indian cricketers may get some game time against Sri Lanka.
India Predicted XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana.
26 September 2025 at 17:49 IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live: What's The Reason Behind India's Constant Catch Drops?
Asia Cup 2025: Varun Chakaravarthy opened up on India's inconsistent fielding at Dubai, saying that the team cannot make excuses on a stage where they have reached the final. The Indian spinner also claimed that the Ring of Fire effect in Dubai also causes issues with their eyesight, which makes catching difficult.
26 September 2025 at 17:38 IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live: Here's The Head-To-Head Record
Asia Cup 2025: In the 31 matches they have played in the shortest format, Team India leads with 21 wins, while Sri Lanka has just nine triumphs. One match-up ended in without a result.
In terms of the previous five matches they have played, India are 4-1 against Sri Lanka. Their last win was on June 30, 2024, at Kandy when the match went in a Super Over, which India won.
26 September 2025 at 17:28 IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live: Intensity Higher Than Ever In India Camp
Asia Cup 2025 Live: The Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India is LOCKED IN ahead of their final Super 4s match against Sri Lanka.
The intensity is high, and they aim for a grand triumph in Dubai.
26 September 2025 at 17:10 IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live: Full Squad of the Sri Lankan National Cricket Team
Asia Cup Live: Sri Lanka would be on the hunt for a win in their final Asia Cup Super 4s match against India.
Sri Lanka Full Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Dunith Wellalage, Kamil Mishara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Binura Fernando, Janith Liyanage, Matheesha Pathirana.
26 September 2025 at 17:09 IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live: Full Squad of the Indian Cricket Team
Asia Cup Live: Team India are expecte to continue their run as the sole undefeated side in the competition.
India Full Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.
26 September 2025 at 17:06 IST
India vs Sri Lanka Live: Hello and Welcome!
Asia Cup Live: All eyes will be locked in at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium when India locks horns against Sri Lanka in the final Super 4s match in the Asia Cup. Excitement would be at it's peak as both sides are rooting to win.