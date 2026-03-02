'At Par With Virat Kohli's MCG Knock Against Pakistan': Sanju Samson Draws Huge Admiration After T20 World Cup Heroics Against West Indies

Sanju Samson powered India to the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal with a magnificent 97 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. On a day when someone needed to step up, Sanju not only navigated the challenges with ease, but he also managed to instil a belief in the team ahead of the grand clash against England on March 5.

Sanju Samson's Knock Compared With Virat Kohli's Iconic MCG Innings

West Indies put up a formidable 195 runs on board on a surface which looked good for the batters. Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson both went back to the pavilion very cheaply and the onus was on Sanju Samson to deliver.

The boy from Kerala took the opportunity and finished the game with his calm and composed demeanour. This was Samson’s second successive game in the T20 World Cup and he made it count.

Former Indian cricketer Kris Srikkanth has compared Samson’s knock with Virat Kohli’s iconic innings at the MCG against Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup.

"Sanju — one of the greatest chases I’ve ever seen. I’m telling you. When Virat Kohli played that knock against Pakistan in Melbourne, I was there at the ground. This felt like that level. I kept saying, 'God is designing everything for you.' Look at the last two matches — 20 off 7 balls, big moments — everything felt like it was building up for him. It really felt like God was behind him."

India To Face Stringent England Test In Semifinal

All eyes will be on the Wankhede Stadium when India take on England in the 2nd semifinal. The Men In Blue have shown their character throughout the tournament, but given England's stupendous run of form, they will have to take their game a notch up.

