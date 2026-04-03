Auqib Nabi Credits Irfan Pathan For Jammu & Kashmir Debut: 'He Used To Guide Me A Lot By Giving Me Tips'

IPL 2026: Jammu and Kashmir speedster, Auqib Nabi, is all set to make his Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 debut with the Delhi Capitals following a stellar domestic season.

Speaking on JioStar, Auqib Nabi, along with Irfan Pathan, recounted his humble beginnings, drawing inspiration from Parvez Rasool and Dale Steyn, as well as his emotional auction moment.

Delhi Capitals pacer Auqib Nabi opened up on his childhood and what drove him to become a fast bowler.

"I started playing cricket with tennis balls when I was in 5th or 6th grade. There was no specific place in Baramulla for practice. So we used to play on the road or on a small school ground. I used to watch Dale Steyn a lot when I was young. The way he swung the ball at such high pace inspired me to become a fast bowler and hopefully, play for India one day. I used to get scolded a lot by my father for constantly playing cricket. He wanted me to become a doctor," said Nabi.

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Veteran all-rounder from Jammu and Kashmir, Parvez Rasool, was a big inspiration for Nabi during his early years. Rasool played one ODI and a T20I match for India in 2014 and 2017, respectively.

On the inspiration he got from Rasool, Nabi said, "Parvez Rasool made his debut for India by performing well for RCB in the IPL. I was very motivated to play for India after seeing him do that. Parvez bhai is one of us, hailing from a local village in Jammu and Kashmir. I made my mark for the first time during my Under-19 days when I was chosen for trials of the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team. I didn't have spiked shoes at that time, so I borrowed shoes from a senior. He had his trials in the first half, and I had mine in the second half. I made my junior debut for Jammu and Kashmir by wearing spikes that I had borrowed from a friend."

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Irfan Pathan has also played a big role in Auqib Nabi's initial days. Recalling those days, he said, "When Irfan bhai joined as mentor of Jammu and Kashmir, I was in the Under-23 team, and my performances there got his attention. He helped me make my debut for the Jammu and Kashmir senior team. He used to guide me a lot by giving me tips, and was very helpful. He is a legend of Team India, and I had a great experience with Irfan bhai."

The 29-year-old Nabi claimed 60 wickets for his side in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26, which helped Jammu and Kashmir win their first-ever domestic title. He recorded these wickets over 10 matches (17 innings) at an average of 12.56, including seven five-wicket hauls, becoming the tournament's top wicket-taker.

After his domestic heroics, he was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 8.4 crore in the 2026 IPL auction.

Talking about the emotional moment of getting picked in the IPL auction after his Duleep Trophy heroics, Nabi said, "This year, I made a rare record in the Duleep Trophy while representing the North Zone team. I picked up four wickets in four consecutive balls. After that, my name was all over the media. Once that happened, I got confidence that I might get picked in the IPL auction. On auction day, I was at home with my family, watching the auction. When my name came up, for a few seconds, no one picked up the paddle. So I thought it's okay, I will work hard and make sure I don't go unsold. But after a few seconds, the teams picked up the paddle. Everyone at home got emotional. It was years of hard work coming to fruition. The price tag pressure isn't there. I just wanted to play in the IPL and now want to make a name for myself and play for India."