AUS vs SA, 3rd ODI: Travis Head And Mitchell Marsh Rewrite Record Books, Go Past Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly In Unique List

Australia and South Africa have locked horns with each other in a three-match One Day International (ODI) series. The Proteas already got the better of the Aussies in the first two matches and secured an unassailable lead of 2-0 in this three-match ODI series. Both Australia and South Africa are already on their road to the T20 World Cup, but they also have to prepare for the ODI World Cup that is scheduled to be played in 2027.

Travis Head And Mitchell Marsh Create History

Despite losing the three-match ODI series, Australia came into the third and the final match of the series with a mission. The Aussies were stacked with a responsibility of avoiding a clean sweep and their bat did all the required talking. In the third match of the series, Australia asked South Africa to chase down 431 odd runs. Australia's opening partners Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh registered an opening stand of 250 runs.

Head scored a quickfire 142 off 103 balls, whereas Mitchell Marsh scored 100 runs off 106 balls. Australian all-rounder Cameron Green also joined Marsh and Head in their heroics and scored 118 runs from 55 balls. With this partnership, Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh not only went past Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly, but also broke a 22-year-old record held by Vikram Solanki & Marcus Trescothick.

Highest Opening Stand vs South Africa in ODIs

250: Travis Head & Mitchell Marsh for Australia in Mackay, 2025

200: Vikram Solanki & Marcus Trescothick for England in The Oval, 2003

193: Sourav Ganguly & Sachin Tendulkar for India in Johannesburg, 2001

193: Shivnarine Chanderpaul & Chris Gayle from West Indies in Johannesburg, 2004

Australia's Woes In ODI Cricket Continues