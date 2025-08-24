Updated 24 August 2025 at 14:57 IST
AUS vs SA, 3rd ODI: Travis Head And Mitchell Marsh Rewrite Record Books, Go Past Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly In Unique List
Australia have locked horns with South Africa in a three-match ODI series. The Proteas already lead the ODI series by a margin of 2-0
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Australia and South Africa have locked horns with each other in a three-match One Day International (ODI) series. The Proteas already got the better of the Aussies in the first two matches and secured an unassailable lead of 2-0 in this three-match ODI series. Both Australia and South Africa are already on their road to the T20 World Cup, but they also have to prepare for the ODI World Cup that is scheduled to be played in 2027.
Travis Head And Mitchell Marsh Create History
Despite losing the three-match ODI series, Australia came into the third and the final match of the series with a mission. The Aussies were stacked with a responsibility of avoiding a clean sweep and their bat did all the required talking. In the third match of the series, Australia asked South Africa to chase down 431 odd runs. Australia's opening partners Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh registered an opening stand of 250 runs.
Head scored a quickfire 142 off 103 balls, whereas Mitchell Marsh scored 100 runs off 106 balls. Australian all-rounder Cameron Green also joined Marsh and Head in their heroics and scored 118 runs from 55 balls. With this partnership, Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh not only went past Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly, but also broke a 22-year-old record held by Vikram Solanki & Marcus Trescothick.
ALSO READ | 'You Deserved Better': Netizens Share Heartfelt Tributes After Cheteshwar Pujara Announces His Retirement From All Forms Of Cricket
Highest Opening Stand vs South Africa in ODIs
- 250: Travis Head & Mitchell Marsh for Australia in Mackay, 2025
- 200: Vikram Solanki & Marcus Trescothick for England in The Oval, 2003
- 193: Sourav Ganguly & Sachin Tendulkar for India in Johannesburg, 2001
- 193: Shivnarine Chanderpaul & Chris Gayle from West Indies in Johannesburg, 2004
ALSO READ | Sanju Samson's Decisive Career-Saving Move Fails, Sudden Change In Wicketkeeper-Batter's Gameplan Raises Questions On India's Asia Cup 2025 Squad
Australia's Woes In ODI Cricket Continues
Australia are the reigning champions in the fifty-over format, but since that World Cup Final in 2023, the mighty Aussies haven't really been able to accomplish enough. Australia are a depleted side in the ongoing three-match ODI series against South Africa, but they also need to do something drastic to turn their fortunes around in the fifty-over format.
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 24 August 2025 at 14:57 IST