Australia Clinch Easy Win Over India In 2nd Women's ODI Match, Take 2-0 Lead In Series

India Women vs Australia Women: Australia Women secured a commanding five-wicket win over India Women in the second ODI of the ongoing three-match series at the Bellerive Oval on Friday.

The Australian team reached the winning target of 252 runs in the 37th over.

Georgia Voll was named Player of the Match for her outstanding century that helped her side to a comfortable win. Australia are now 2-0 ahead in the three-match series.

Batting first, opener Pratika Rawal scored 52 off 81 deliveries, including six fours. Left-handed batter Smriti Mandhana departed after scoring 31off 37 balls, with four boundaries.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur (54 off 70, with two fours and one six) and Kashvee Gautam (25 off 34 balls, with two fours) also chipped in with the bat as India were restricted to 251/9 in 50 overs.

For the hosts, Megan Schutt (1/46), Annabel Sutherland (2/37), Ashleigh Gardner (2/39), Alana King (2/41), and Nicola Carey (1/55) were among the wicket-takers.

Chasing 252, captain Alysa Healy departed after scoring 6 off 10 balls, with one four. Phoebe Litchfield (80 off 62 balls, with 11 fours and one six) played a fantastic knock.

Wicketkeeper-batter Beth Mooney scored 31 off 34 balls, with five fours. Georgia Voll played a match-winning knock of 101 off 82 balls, with 13 fours and one six as Australia Women chased the target in 36.1 overs.

For India, Kashvee Gautam (2/47), Kranti Gaud (1/54), and Deepti Sharma (2/32) took wickets.