Australia Head Coach Dismisses Speculation On Usman Khawaja's Test Retirement: 'There's No Indication'
Australia coach Andrew McDonald dismissed retirement rumours, confirming no talks with Usman Khawaja and no indication he’ll end his Test career in the upcoming fifth Ashes match in Sydney.
Australia head coach Andrew McDonald has cleared the air on whether the fifth Ashes Test in Sydney would be the final red-ball outing of Usman Khawaja. The coach has assured that there has been no conversation about it and revealed that he is currently with his family and is enjoying a couple of days off.
There has been significant chatter about Usman Khawaja's retirement from Test cricket in the fifth Ashes match-up between Australia and England at the SCG in Sydney. Speculation about Khawaja's retirement has been rampant, with reports suggesting that he may call time at the Sydney Test.
Andrew McDonald Shuns Concerns Around Usman Khawaja's Retirement
Coach Andrew McDonald has cleared the air on the situation and has revealed that there has been no conversation between them and Usman Khawaja.
The Australian head coach further added that there is no indication from his end that Khawaja is calling time on red-ball cricket in Sydney.
"We've been really clear that we haven't had a conversation. The speculation has been from the external. He's with his family at the moment, having a couple of days off.
"We'll build in Sydney, and we're always having conversations with players about where they are and speaking with them directly. And there's no indication at my end that he's calling it in Sydney," Andrew McDonald said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.
Usman Khawaja Would Feature In the Sydney Ashes Test, Says AUS Head Coach
Andrew McDonald further assured that Usman Khawaja is very much in the mix to be in action at the final Ashes Test in Sydney. He stated that the cricketer's performance throughout the ongoing calendar year has been adequate to ‘warrant selection.’
Usman Khawaja hasn't been in his regular opening spot alongside Travis Head due to the back spasms he suffered in the Perth Test. The veteran opener was left out of the Brisbane clash.
Khawaja was also left out of the Adelaide Test before being called up on the same day to replace Steve Smith, who was ruled out due to vertigo-like symptoms. He batted in the number three spot and scored 82 off 24 balls. Usman Khawaja was also in action at Melbourne, scoring 29 runs in the first innings.
The fifth and final Ashes Test between Australia and England will take place from January 4-8, 2026, at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).
